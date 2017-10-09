Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A devoted son has completed the challenge of the Berlin Marathon to mark the 20th anniversary of the death of his beloved mother.

Gary O’Reilly from Upton went to the German capital to take part in the marathon to raise money for the British Heart Foundation in memory of his mother Deirdre who died in 1997 of a massive heart attack at the age of 51 while on holiday in Menorca.

Gary had to raise £2,500 to be able to take part in the event and is absolutely delighted to have risen to the challenge.

He said: “It is with great pride that I completed the Berlin Marathon in three hours 50 minutes in memory of my late mother Deirdre O’Reilly on behalf of the British Heart Foundation and managed to raise £3,625.75.

“I would like to thank Neil McDonnell from Bar Lounge, Richard Powell from Kuckoo and Dean and Kevin Ratcliffe for my travel costs sponsorship to Berlin.

“Massive thanks to Warren Finney and Robin Crimes who travelled with me and got me around the 26 miles with their vocal support!

“Special thanks to everyone who sponsored me and especially my beautiful wife Sally and our two wonderful boys Shea and Derry for all your love and support.”

If you would still like to sponsor Gary you can do so at Uk.virginmoneygiving.com/gogaryo