Upton-by-Chester High School sixth form students held their annual charity week to raise funds for their chosen charity, this year the Hospice of the Good Shepherd, a good cause the students felt was truly deserving.

There was much excitement throughout the week as students organised a onesie day, staff karaoke, sponge the teacher, cake sales, car washing and much more.

The highlight of the week was a non-uniform day for lower school and fancy dress for the sixth form students, who made a tremendous effort with some stunning costumes.

A fantastic £4,750 was raised for the hospice.