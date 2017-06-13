Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Upton-by-Chester residents Wendy and Pete Carman joined forces with a committee of friends to raise £9,325 at a charity night in aid of Claire House Children’s Hospice.

Aided by Carrie Pinches, Debbie Corbett and Andrea Green, they organised a night of lively entertainment at Connah’s Quay Civic Hall back in April.

The show was compered by Petra (aka Pete Carman), entertainment was provided by Bonnie and the Del Rio Sisters, (also known as Andrew Langford and his support artists, Edwin Williams, Mandy Richards, Kate Richards, and Wendy Dawson).

They performed to songs by artists ranging from Honey G to The Sound of Music.

(Photo: Keith Reading)

The night included a charity auction with celebrity auctioneer Anthony Parry, from TV show Flog It, who got the audience of more than 200 involved in exciting bidding for some excellent lots.

A symbolic cheque was handed over by Bonnie and Wendy at the end of the night to Claire House representative Lesa Chappell, who had earlier spoken briefly to the audience about Claire House.

Wendy, in thanking her team of helpers, performers, generous donors of prizes and providers of services on the night, said: “I am overwhelmed by the amount raised. “The figure was far more than we anticipated and was down to the generosity of donors and the audience. It was a fabulous night.”

(Photo: Keith Reading)

After a prize raffle, the attendees danced the rest of the night away to the sounds of The Kev Day Roadshow.

Following a guided tour of Claire House on June 6, it was decided by Wendy, Pete, Andrew and Edwin that the proceeds would be used to fund the hospice for a whole day on November 10.