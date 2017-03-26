Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Residents at Wealstone, the Croftwood Care-run residential home in Upton, had a real hoot when they were visited by two special feathered friends: Twiggy the tawny owl and Spike the barn owl.

During the visit, residents were given the chance to hold and stroke Spike and Twiggy, both three-years-old, while their handler, Pamela Graham from Owl Friends, taught the residents all about the owls, their personalities and her experiences while hand-rearing them.

All Croftwood Care-run homes employ dedicated activity coordinators to develop a programme of stimulating, sociable and enjoyable events and activities for residents.

Animal-assisted therapy (AAT) is well known for its benefits to older people and those living with dementia.

By encouraging residents to ask questions while forming a bond with animals, ATT improves the wellbeing of older people, as well as bringing them together to socialise and later reminisce about their memories of the day.

Home manager at Wealstone Joy White said: “We have plenty of fun and interesting activities going on at Wealstone, and always try to make sure that there is something for everyone.

“Watching the residents get up close and personal with these beautiful and magnificent birds was just brilliant. Not many people get the chance to hold an owl, and having the opportunity clearly brought a great deal of joy to everyone who joined in.

“The residents were left with smiles on their faces and were talking about Twiggy and Spike for days after the visit.”