A Government minister found himself in the middle of an anti-fracking demonstration when he joined Chester’s Conservative candidate for a walk around Upton.

Residents in the village joined members of Frack Free Upton and Dee for the demonstration to greet Chris Grayling, minister for transport, who was touring the area with Will Gallagher, the candidate chosen by the Tories for the City of Chester constituency at the June 8 General Election.

About 50 residents attended with signs and placards with only a few hours’ notice to make their voices and views known.

Upton resident Lil Chapman said: “When I heard Chris Grayling was due to visit Upton I was gobsmacked considering his approach to fracking nationally. I walked around the corner and joined my neighbours to make our views known.”

Flag Lane resident James Cameron added: “Will Gallagher, the Tory candidate, has belatedly said he doesn’t approve of fracking in Upton which is not good enough and perhaps disingenuous. He has done nothing before this to oppose fracking here or anywhere; he and his party need to change their national position and oppose fracking everywhere.”

Cheshire West and Chester Council Upton ward councillor Matt Bryan (Labour) said: “Mr Gallagher clearly does not understand the issues of fracking in the Chester area. I was absolutely blown away when I heard Chris Grayling was due to come to our area and quickly sent word out and we had a large number of locals out to make their views known.

“Mr Gallagher was the private advisor of Mr Grayling who is a staunch advocate of fracking. The sheer audacity of inviting this man to our ward considering our fight and ongoing battle is breathtaking.”

Upton mother Tonia Darlington questioned Mr Gallagher about his lack of previous support for the movement: “He said he’s not in favour of fracking in Chester but we want an MP who opposes fracking everywhere not just in our back garden to gain votes.”

The Chronicle contacted Chester Conservatives for a response to Thursday’s incident. A spokesman for the party said: “Conservative candidate Will Gallagher has made it clear that he is opposed to fracking in Chester.

“We believe this protest was not about fracking and in fact was purely a political stunt.”