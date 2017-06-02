Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Improvements to the Upper Northgate and George Street junction in Chester city centre will begin on June 12 as part of the council’s investment programme in Chester.

The works are the latest chapter of investment by the council in the city which has seen the recent completion of the Storyhouse project, the new bus interchange and the improvements to Frodsham Street, as well as investment in renovating the Roman walls.

The work to Northgate and Upper George Street is the final part of a larger programme of works connected to the Chester Bus Interchange in Gorse Stacks, which is due to open on May 30.

The works have been timed so as to minimise the disruption of multiple works taking place in different parts of the city at the same time.

Bus passengers, cyclists, pedestrians and motorists will all benefit from a number of changes to the way the existing junction operates.

When the new Bus Interchange opens buses that currently travel down Northgate Street will be re-routed to Gorse Stacks.

There will be a significant reduction in traffic to Northgate Street and the existing bus lane in Upper Northgate Street will not be required to run towards the city from Fountains Roundabout.

Some buses will still come into Upper Northgate Street via Canal Street and will need access into Delamere Street to get to the new bus interchange.

The direction of the current bus lane will be reversed to allow this direct access into Delamere Street in order to reduce passenger journey time.

Cyclists, taxis and other authorised vehicles will also be able to use the bus lane.

For cyclists, there will be a new segregated cycleway going towards the city on the same side as George Street.

Improvements to bus stops in George Street and Upper Northgate Street will boost public transport links between the new bus interchange and the Northgate area.

The council’s director of place operations Maria Byrne said: “The works will be carried out in phases around the existing signal junction with different temporary traffic management systems in place during each phase. Our Highways Team and our contractors will be working to minimise disruption, whilst also maintaining traffic flows and pedestrian access as much as possible.

“Some road closures will be necessary but all local businesses and residents directly affected will be given as much prior notice as possible. We will also be issuing regular updates on the scheme via the council website.

“There has been a reduction in traffic and an increase in pedestrians in this part of the city, so the widened, repaved footways will provide better access for older people and disabled residents who live locally, whilst improving the pedestrian environment for visitors entering the city through the Northgate.”

The scheme has been awarded to North Midland Construction PLC and is scheduled for completion at the end of September 2017.

The first road closure required will be George Street from June 19; full details will be available shortly.