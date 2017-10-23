Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Construction work on smart motorway schemes on the M56 and M6 has been brought forward, Highways England has revealed.

The announcement, with other regional schemes, follows an update to a national £15bn road upgrade plan.

It is intended to minimise congestion in the north west.

Highways England says the changes will reduce the impact of roadworks on motorists and minimise congestion while improvements take place.

The plan will see projects rescheduled by between three and 24 months meaning a number of schemes will be completed earlier than planned.

(Image: Google Street View)

Work will start on five new smart motorway schemes in the region by spring 2021 providing nearly 100 miles of extra lanes.

The work will also improve the flow of traffic with the timings of three of the improvements rescheduled so drivers face the fewest possible delays according to the agency.

On the M56 construction work has been brought forward between junctions 6 (Manchester Airport) and 8 (the A556 towards Chester) and work on the smart motorway there will now start in 2018/19.

Construction work has also been brought forward on the M6 between junctions 21a (Croft interchange in north Cheshire) and 26 (Wigan) and will now take place earlier in 2018/19.

Jim O’Sullivan, Highways England chief executive, said: “Our update is a sensible and responsible way to deliver major national investment in road infrastructure.

“It will keep our roads moving, deliver a lasting legacy for the country and ensure best value for money for the taxpayer.”

Highways England says it has already completed 18 major schemes under the national programme adding more than 190 lane miles to the nation’s roads.

Locally these include the A556 Knutsford to Bowdon project with M6 junctions 16-19 in progress.

Improvements to M6 junction 22, a new junction 11a for the M56 and improvements to M6 junction 19 are all due to start in 2019-20.