Showjumper Emily Gilruth will be moved out of intensive care after her fall at the Badminton Horse Trials.

The 40-year-old, from Threapwood in Malpas , suffered a 'traumatic brain injury' at the eventing competition on May 6.

Since then she has been in the 'wonderful' care of doctors at Southmead Hospital in Bristol.

An update was issued on behalf of Mrs Gilruth's family on Monday (May 15).

A British Eventing statement said: "Emily is about to be moved from the intensive care unit to the neurological ward.

"Emily is progressing steadily and the family would like to thank everyone for their messages of support and thank Southmead ICU for their wonderful care."

Mrs Gilruth fell from her mount Topwood Beau at the third fence of the cross country course.

The married mum-of-two has been eventing for 18 years and runs her own yard from her Threapwood base.

This was her second year at the Badminton Horse Trials after making her debut in 2016.

Her horse, a 14-year-old gelding, was uninjured in the fall, which happened at the Keepers Question obstacle.