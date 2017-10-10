Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are hunting an attacker who asked his victim for a smoke then broke his arm in a violent early hours assault outside a Chester curry house.

A 54-year-old man was standing by the Chester Tandoori in Brook Street about 1.15am on Sunday, September 10, when he was approached by a male who asked for a cigarette.

The male then violently assaulted the victim, leaving him with a broken arm and needing stitches to his face. The offender ran off down Brook Street towards Hoole Bridge.

Police describe the suspect as a white man with dark, slightly curly, short hair. He was wearing a white jumper with dark horizontal stripes and light-coloured trousers.

PC Emma Donaldson said: “This was a serious assault which left the victim with a broken bone. There doesn’t seem to have been any reason for the assault and we are appealing for anyone with any information about the incident to come forward.”

Anybody with information about the incident is asked to call Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 77 of 10/09/17. Alternatively, details can be passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.