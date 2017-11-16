Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

An unmarked Cheshire police BMW responding to an incident was involved in a collision with another car.

A probe has been launched into the incident which happened at 4.55pm on Wednesday (November 15) on the A5117 at its junction with Common Lane, in Hapsford.

The Chronicle has seen a photo showing the front of the black BMW 330 unmarked police car in contact with the driver's side of a black Nissan Qashquai.

Minutes earlier a male pedestrian had been knocked over in nearby Chester Road, outside Helsby High School, but it is not known whether the police car was responding to that incident.

The two police officers in the BMW and the Nissan driver were all taken to the Countess of Chester Hospital with minor injuries.

A Cheshire police spokesman said: "A full investigation into the cause is now underway."