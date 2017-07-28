Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The University of Chester is not commenting on a suggestion the University of Law (ULaw) could move into one of its city centre buildings.

ULaw recently announced it will relocate from Christleton into the city by September 2018 – but is being coy about exactly where.

The idea is to redevelop its existing rural base into a residential scheme for 50 houses and apartments in partnership with Duchy Homes.

At a public consultation to share details about the housing plan it was suggested the relocation to the city centre was bound up in a partnership with the University of Chester.

A University of Chester spokeswoman commented: “To avoid any potential public confusion, the University of Chester and The University of Law (ULaw) are two completely separate educational organisations. However, the University of Chester and the local centre for ULaw – which has locations nationally– have enjoyed a constructive working relationship for more than a decade and will continue to do so once ULaw moves from its Christleton site.

“Through this professional collaboration, University of Chester graduates, who have achieved an appropriately high classification of undergraduate honours degree, can progress via the University of Law to the specialised postgraduate programmes which qualify them for careers as solicitors or barristers.”

Asked whether ULaw will be moving into a city centre building currently run by the University of Chester, the spokeswoman responded: “We have nothing further to add to the original statement.”

There were rumours last year the university wanted to move into the new One City Place building, by Chester Railway Station , after change-of-use planning consent was granted to convert two storeys into a nonresidential educational facility.

But The Chronicle understands those floors are now ‘under offer’ to another company.

A ULaw press release issued in June stated: “The University of Law is to relocate its Chester campus nearer to the city centre in September 2018.

"The move will bring the university closer to the business community, offering central amenities and facilities to enhance opportunities and enrich the student experience.”

But the university has so far refused to discuss the exact location, prompting speculation.

Tie ups between ULaw and traditional universities are not new.

Earlier this year it was announced ULaw would be collaborating with the University of Reading to provide postgraduate legal training courses.