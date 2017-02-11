Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The University of Chester has linked up with two American universities to extend academic opportunities for research collaborations and student exchanges.

Two Memoranda of Understanding have been signed with the University of the South, Sewanee, in Tennesee and the Duquesne University, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Both mark the beginning of new collaborations as the university seeks to foster and open up more academic possibilities, not only for undergraduate students and research purposes, but also in the recruitment of doctoral students.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Tim Wheeler said: “This is a very exciting opportunity for the university to build on and develop its international reputation in research. We are really looking forward to being able to welcome more US students to Chester and to enabling staff to enhance research through collaborations and exchanges with world-leading academic colleagues in America.”

Lord Mayor of Chester thanks students for community event involvement

Dean of the College and Professor of Classics at the University of the South Professor Terry Papillon said: “The University of the South is very pleased to enter into an agreement with the University of Chester, to find partnerships involving students and faculty. Preliminary discussions have shown many possible paths that will be exciting to explore. I look forward to furthering this relationship.”

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Duquesne University Timothy Austin said: “Collaborations between leading universities play an increasingly prominent role in the world of higher education today. Such alliances are typically most effective, furthermore, when the partner institutions claim similar histories and share key academic values and objectives. We have been delighted therefore to discover the many ways in which Chester and Duquesne resemble one another and we look forward to translating those affinities into specific programs for the benefit of both universities.”