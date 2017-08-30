Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

British university clothing label Rupert and Buckley has announced the launch of its Chester store on Saturday, September 9 at 2 Watergate Street.

The store will officially be opened by the Lord Mayor of Chester Razia Daniels and her consort Stephen Daniels at 11.15am.

While work is currently under way at the store. Rupert and Buckley will offering 40% off everything for launch day only and if you go along to the launch day wristbands will be handed out that will entitle the wearer to a 25% discount for the rest of September 2017.

Chief executive officer of Rupert and Buckley, Alex Newman, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening our first permanent store here in Chester and I’m really excited about this next chapter for Rupert and Buckley.

“We’re a rapidly expanding business with a hugely passionate team working hard to make the company an aspirational brand, one that wishes to remain in touch with its customers and be accessible to all.

“Chester is the first of five stores we’re opening this year alone, and with several very prestigious partnerships in the pipeline, we’re proving to be one of the most exciting British clothing brands out there.”

The company was founded by James Buckley Thorp, who had the idea of creating high quality team socks for his university’s rowing team with a vintage 80-needle hand-weaving machine.

Soon the word, and socks, spread from town to town and James in one week had produced 500 pairs for five universities.

At this point the realisation of what had been created set in and the range expanded with the help of some of the country’s most well known clothing designers.

Mr Newman said: “This grassroots ethos of hard work and a good idea is what has grown the brand to this day.

“The Rupert and Buckley team are busy with lots of projects and with over 70,000 social media followers we’re running lots of competitions and hoping to continue to grow this audience with support from our new Chester family.

“We’re passionate about the local communities we work in and we can’t wait to work alongside the people, businesses and charities of Chester.

“We think it’s going to be a perfect fit for Rupert and Buckley and we can’t wait for the launch on September 9.”

The Rupert and Buckley team have also been buzzing around the country engaging students at various universities and working on sponsorship opportunities with them.

The company aims to work in partnership with universities being supportive and inspirational as well as looking at the obvious commercial opportunities that may come with this.

They will be at the University of Chester freshers fair on Friday, September 29.