Sixty student volunteers from the University of Chester gave up their Saturday to clean up the areas surrounding the Parkgate Road campus.

The community clean-up was organised by Chester Students’ Union (CSU), and the student volunteers spent the day cleaning up the city’s Garden Quarter , with litter pickers, bin bags and protective gloves.

The clean-up was supported by local ward member, Cllr Bob Rudd , who also got involved with the day’s activities.

Residents were invited to call the CSU the week before the event if they had unwanted items to be collected, and the amount of rubbish and items collected from residents’ homes and off the streets was enough to fill a large skip, which was funded through Cllr Rudd’s members’ budget, which also included refreshments for the students.

All the student volunteers were rewarded with pizza and soft drinks in the Students’ Union Bar, CH1, afterwards, as a thank you from the CSU.

Cllr Rudd, who is ward member for the Garden Quarter, said: “It was great to see so many students being prepared to put back into the community of where they live, and help show that the Garden Quarter has a strong bond between local residents and students. A big thanks to the Students’ Union for organising and running the event, which is now in its seventh year.”

Chester Students’ Union president Cherelle Mitchell, who led the organisation of the clean-up, said: “I loved the team spirit. For so many students to show up at 9am on a Saturday morning, ready to go, it really shows how much they want to provide support for their community in the Garden Quarter.”

Student Kevin Cheung, who is the international representative on CSU Student Council, added: “It was a good experience, as it made me truly feel like a part of the community as I contributed to it. I’m just happy to have a variety of volunteering activities, especially those that can have a positive impact on a larger scale.”