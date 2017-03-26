Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

University of Chester students believe the city is one of the best places to learn in the country.

The UoC has ranked 15th overall out of more than 120 institutions in the latest Student Experience Survey.

Chester managed to get into the top 10 for academic experience and student welfare.

Run by Times Higher Education, the results are based on the responses of more than 15,000 undergraduates from across the country.

University of Chester senior pro vice-chancellor Dr Chris Haslam said: “The opinions of our students are of the utmost importance and we not only hear what they have to say, but we also listen and respond.

“It is extremely gratifying to see how highly our students rate the university as a whole and that their honest appraisal sees us among the very best of universities nationally.

“These outstanding performances are independent evidence of all the extremely hard work and dedication which our staff continually put into ensuring the best possible student experience.

“The THE league table outcomes are a fitting reflection therefore of our exceptional staff and the sound judgement of our students.”

(Photo: Chris Ison/PA Wire)

Each university was measured across 21 key areas including accommodation, facilities and safety.

Out of institutions in the North West, only Edge Hill University placed higher overall than Chester.

Harper Adams University topped the poll, followed by Loughborough University and the University of Sheffield.

To see the full results visit the Student Experience Survey website here.

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.