Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Emerging entrepreneurs are being encouraged to demonstrate their talents in an enterprise competition, which has been launched for students at the University of Chester.

Students have until Wednesday, February 8 to submit their ideas, which will then come under the scrutiny of three high profile business judges on Wednesday, March 8.

Funded by Santander Universities, the challenge is now in its fifth year and offers students the opportunity to win a first prize of £1,000 for an innovative business idea that has the potential to be developed into a business opportunity.

Students can enter as individuals or as teams. As well as the winning prize money, a runner-up award is also on offer.

The competition judges this year are from various business sectors and will consider the finalists’ pitches on Wednesday, March 8 in an event that takes place throughout the day at the university’s Business School, based at Queen’s Park Campus. The students will deliver their ideas through Dragons Den style pitches.

Following the pitching, this year’s winner will be revealed at the awards’ dinner, a lively celebration of entrepreneurial endeavour, hosted by the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Tim Wheeler, with business leaders and academics in attendance.

Competition founder and organiser Connie Hancock, head of department for business and finance in the Chester Business School, said: “It is really pleasing to be able to encourage the entrepreneurs of the future from across the whole university. The standard of our entrants is always extremely high and we are pleased to celebrate their talents.

“Entrepreneurship is vital to the economy and here in the university’s Business School we offer an entrepreneurship degree which has seen our students setting up long lasting businesses while on the course.”