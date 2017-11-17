Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Students at the University of Chester’s Parkgate Road campus are putting their strength and stamina to the test once again this year with a fundraising Rowathon for the BBC Children in Need appeal.

Organised by Chester Students’ Union’s (CSU) Events Society, and taking place in CSU’s CH1 Bar on the Parkgate Road Campus on Friday, November 17, activities will include a 12-hour rowathon from 8am to 8pm, a cake sale and a raffle. All proceeds will go to the BBC Children in Need appeal.

All of the university’s sports clubs and societies have been invited to row 30 minutes per team to see who can row the furthest distance, with a prize for the winning team. There is a maximum of six people per team and two teams per sport or society, with a £10 entry fee per team.

The students are hoping to raise as much money as possible for the BBC Children in Need appeal, which provides grants to projects in the UK which focus on children and young people who are disadvantaged.

Events Society members Emily Gould, 22, from Whitstable and Megan Hassall, 19, from Prenton, are the main organisers of the event.

They said: “We are hoping that this year’s rowathon is going to be bigger and better than last year, with more sports and societies taking part. We have all sorts of activities happening throughout the week, including a pub quiz in the CH1 Bar. It is great to see so many people taking part!”

There is a proud tradition of Children in Need rowathon at the university, with last year’s event raising £568 and resulting in a visit from Pudsey Bear himself.

This year, the CSU Events Society has set up a JustGiving page, which you can donate to: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/uocevents-society.

Other sports clubs and societies at the university have been getting involved in raising money for Children in Need too.

The Mountaineering Society has already raised £114 from a sponsored walk, the Drama Society held a 12 hour danceathon and the Rotaract Society took part in a Zumbathon in Chester Cathedral.

The Orchestra Society also held a film night in the Beswick Building on the Parkgate Road Campus.