Artwork from the finalists of Cheshire West and Chester Art in Education competition have been on public display at the University of Chester.

The exhibition was a celebration of the most creative and talented art students in the region.

Open to 142 primary and secondary schools in the Cheshire West and Chester region, the competition gave students the chance to experience the commercial side of the art world.

The art exhibition and prize-giving ceremony provided the finalists with a platform to showcase their artwork outside of school and encourage friendly competition with their peers from other schools.

The categories for this year’s competition included Year 6 and Year 9 students as well as the People’s Choice Award winner who was chosen by members of the public through an online vote which has taken place during May.

A panel of art experts judged all submissions and shortlisted five pieces from each school. Judges included head of art at the University of Chester, Professor Neil Grant, keeper of art at the Grosvenor Museum Peter Boughton and professional artist and art educator Wendy Connolly.

The top finalist schools were: Abbey Gate College, Barton Primary School, Kelsall Primary School, The Firs School, Kings School, Westminster Community Primary School and Ellesmere Port Catholic High School.

The Firs School won Year 6 overall winner, The Kings School won overall Year 9 and Ellesmere Port Catholic School won the People’s Choice Award.

The competition has received support from local companies and organisations. Prizes have been donated by the competition’s partners and sponsors the Northwich Art Shop and Chester Hobbycraft which include hampers of high quality art supplies by Windsor & Newton, Derwent and Artcoe. Chester Zoo and Beeston Castle have also offered family tickets for the winning students.

The exhibition has been coordinated by the organisers of Chester Arts Fair, Black Mango Art, in partnership with the art department at the University of Chester.

Director of the awards Laura O’Hare said: “The exhibition is a unique and rare opportunity to see artwork from Cheshire’s young emerging creative talent on display.”

Neil Grant said: “The University of Chester is pleased to support the awards and exhibition, as it highlights the importance of art education within the national curriculum and the demand for offering new opportunities to young people which promote the arts. The standard of artwork from the region’s students is extremely high and we are looking forward to opening the exhibition to the public.”