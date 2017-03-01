Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The University of Chester’s quidditch team is out to prove a point the sport has become ‘much more than a nerdy game’.

The Chester Centurions are chasing national glory in the British Quidditch Cup.

Born from JK Rowling’s Harry Potter universe, the sport continues to grow in popularity.

Instead of flying broomsticks it is played on foot but has otherwise stayed true to the fictional game while accounting for the lack of magic.

A squad of 18 beaters, chasers, keepers and seekers will travel to represent the UoC at the championships in Staffordshire on March 11-12.

Centurions president Lucy Turnell said: “Despite the belief that it is a soft, nerdy game, it has developed into much more.

“It is slowly detaching itself from the Potter world and becoming more respected as a serious sport.

“The Centurions are really excited to be returning to the BQC and we are determined to prove ourselves.”

Lucy added the team had ‘improved dramatically’ since securing their BQC place by qualifying through the Northern Cup.

There are 32 Quidditch teams currently registered in the UK, and over 300 teams worldwide.

Chester Students’ Union student activities manager Sarah Latham said: “Quidditch at the University of Chester was set up by students in 2013 and has exploded in popularity.

“At first we didn’t know what to expect, but the quirkiness of the sport has appealed to many students.

“They have been training for weeks and are now ready to compete for the crown.”

The Centurions are hoping to beat the Tornadoes Quidditch Club, Radcliffe Chimeras and Reading Rocs at this year’s BQC.

