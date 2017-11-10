Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This year’s Haygarth Public Health Lecture at the University of Chester will focus on the influence the arts have on health and wellbeing.

The lecture is a joint collaboration between the university and the Department of Public Health at Cheshire West and Chester Council.

The lecture this year, Dancing to a Different Tune: The Contribution of Arts to Health, will be delivered by the Rt Hon Lord Howarth of Newport CBE, co-chair of the APPG (All Party Parliamentary Group on Arts, Health and Wellbeing) and Alex Coulter, secretary to the APPG.

The lecture is free and open to all and will take place on Thursday, November 16 at 6.30pm in room 011, Binks Building, Parkgate Road Campus in Chester. Tea and coffee will be served from 6pm.

The APPG on Arts, Health and Wellbeing was formed in 2014 and the co-chairs are Lord Howarth of Newport and Ed Vaizey MP, with the secretariat provided by the National Alliance for Arts, Health and Wellbeing.

In November 2015, the APPG launched a two year inquiry in collaboration with King’s College London and in partnership with Guy’s and St Thomas’s Charity and the Royal Society for Public Health.

The work was funded by the Paul Hamlyn Foundation and the Wellcome Trust.

The inquiry report, Creative Health: The Arts for Health and Wellbeing, published earlier this year, covers comprehensively the evidence and possibilities for effective action.

The annual Haygarth Lecture was established in 2005 by public health teams across the region. It celebrates the legacy of 18th century physician Dr John Haygarth, who pioneered disease control measures.

Described as ‘clinical investigator – apostle of sanitation’, he helped stem a smallpox epidemic threatening the city’s population in the late 1700s while practising medicine at Chester Royal Infirmary.

To book a place contact Moira Hazelton, Faculty of Medicine, Dentistry and Life Sciences, on m.hazelton@chester.ac.uk