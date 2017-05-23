Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Staff and students at the University of Chester have expressed their deepest sympathies to anyone affected by the Manchester terror attack last night.

Chester students were in attendance at the concert and, while thankfully none was injured, they are being urged to contact the university’s student welfare team for support.

The Vice Chancellor of the University of Chester, Professor Tim Wheeler, said: “On behalf of the University of Chester, I would like to express our deepest sympathy to anyone affected by the incident in Manchester last night.

“We are aware that some of our students attended the concert and, thankfully, those we know about have all been accounted for.

“The university has extremely close ties with all of our public services and we would like to express our gratitude to, and admiration for, the emergency services for their quick thinking and courage in such adversity.”

Dr Sean Dunkin, from the university’s student support and guidance team, said: “Students and staff affected by Monday night’s events have been offered the opportunity to contact our student welfare team confidentially, who are available to offer appropriate support at this extremely difficult time.”

President of Chester Students’ Union, Cherelle Mitchell, added: “On behalf of Chester Students’ Union, we are devastated and saddened to hear about what has happened in Manchester. We send our love to everyone affected by the trauma.

“It has been reassuring that people have checked in safely on Facebook, but we recognise that many students have been affected.

“We all stand in solidarity and show our greatest respect and gratitude to the excellent emergency services and those who offered support to those around them.

“Chester Students’ Union is open as always to welcome anyone for a chat or provide support to students at the University of Chester. Students are encouraged to use any support service on campus and surround yourself with your friends or family.”

A flag is also flying at half-mast at the university’s Parkgate Road campus.