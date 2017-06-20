Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Rosie Pearsall has a bright future after winning the Storrar Cowdry prize for fine art at the University of Chester Valedictory Service held at St Thomas of Canterbury Church.

The prize was presented by Robin Gill, a partner in the Storrar Cowdry solicitors firm in Chester.

The award is presented to the graduate who showed clear potential as a practitioner in fine art. Rosie specialised in sculpture for her degree and her work will be on show at the University of Chester’s Kingsway Campus starting this week.

The degree show, Beneath The Surface, shows two of Rosie’s very large installations, which were inspired by her concern for the environment and man’s relationship with it. Both pieces are made of plaster.

Her research came from her childhood in Barnsley, its history in mining and now its landfill.

University programme leader Jeremy Turner said: “We are very grateful for Storrar Cowdry’s involvement. It gives our students an extra incentive towards their degree.”

Jeremy said Rosie has been a great student throughout her time on the fine art programme and her work has developed particularly well during her final year of study.

Part of Rosie’s studies was a year in America where she studied at the California State University in San Marcos, followed by one semester at the Connecticut State University.

Now aged 23, Rosie is hoping to have a career as a scenic artist working in film, TV and theatre.

Rosie thanked Storrar Cowdry for the prize, part of which is a year’s membership of the four Tate Galleries.

Robin Gill, who is a former student at the university, said “It is really nice to give something back. I do some work for them advising and meeting with their entrepreneurial business students. I also separately present a regular seminar on legal issues for start-ups which is well attended.”

Darlene Storrar, managing partner at Storrar Cowdry, said: “Our firm is so pleased to be involved with the university fine arts faculty and we are looking forward to seeing the show.”