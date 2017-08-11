Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Accounting and finance student Sophie Baker is celebrating not just the news of a first class degree from the University of Chester, but also the highest marks of all the students in the year.

The 22-year-old was thrilled to hear she would be rewarded for her efforts by Chester accounting firm Ellis & Co, who give an award to the highest performer each year at the university.

Sophie said: “I’m proud to have gained a first class degree and won the award. I feel very happy that all the months of revision and three years of hard work have paid off.”

Sophie has been transformed into an accounting professional as a result of completing her degree and her year out in industry with accounting firm Muras Baker Jones in Wolverhampton.

She enjoyed her placement year immensely and has returned to work for Muras Baker Jones now that she has finished her degree.

Sophie added: “I really enjoyed the course, as the lecturers were always there to help and taught theory in a way that was easy to understand.

“I’d recommend studying at Chester as it has a very friendly atmosphere. The class sizes are the perfect size to be able to ask questions and get into group discussions. The university is small enough that you feel involved and part of the student community, but big enough that you’re always discovering new things to do and meeting new people.”

She is currently studying for the ACA, which is a chartered accountant qualification with the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales (ICAEW). Thanks to the exemptions gained through her degree course she is well on the way to Chartered Status.

Programme leader for accounting and finance at the university Helen Clayfield said: “Sophie has been an outstanding student throughout her time at Chester.

“The commitment and enthusiasm that she has shown to her studies has been exemplary and has culminated in achieving a first for her degree and this award from Ellis & Co for being the best performing student in her year.

“Sophie has also demonstrated commitment and support to the accounting course by helping with the launch of the International Professional Faculty this year and volunteering at open and applicant days for prospective students. I wish Sophie every success as she launches her accounting career.”

Robert Ellis of Ellis & Co said: “Ellis & Co is delighted to support this award again this year.

Congratulations to Sophie, I wish her every success for the future.”