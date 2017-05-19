Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The University of Chester is celebrating after winning a record number of accolades at the prestigious Educate North Awards 2017, having reached the final list in each category in which it entered.

Now in their third year, the awards celebrate the outstanding teams, people and initiatives from higher and further education institutions across the north of England.

The university won a total of three awards, and was highly commended in two more.

The institution is particularly proud of the University of Chester Porters Team, which is believed to be the first such team to win an award for their contribution to the student experience.

They provide expert, immediate and effective support to many students. With a combined 200 years’ experience between the 16 porters, the contributions of these frontline members of staff cannot be underestimated.

The Faculty of Business and Management won the Employer Engagement category for its work leading the way, ensuring that the University of Chester has been one of the first universities in the country to have specifically designed and successfully launched the Chartered Manager Degree Apprenticeship (CMDA) programme. This has been developed and is being delivered by The Centre for Work Related Studies through the University’s well-established Work Based Learning framework.

The Sustainability Unit is the winner of the Environmental Industry Award. All four members of this small team work tirelessly to create and expand a community that shares information, ideas and experiences and continuously evolves and improves sustainability throughout the university.

Also receiving recognition at Educate North was Ian White, who was highly commended in the UK Leadership Award category.

Ian has worked at the University of Chester for 30 years. Just over a year ago, he became domestic bursar and director of hospitality and residential services at the university after a successful 12 months, which included launching new catering outlets across multiple sites, and steering the university’s 175th Anniversary year celebrations.

The University’s Marketing, Recruitment and Admissions (MRA) team has also been Highly Commended in the External Relations category. MRA is responsible for a significant range of external facing processes and initiatives, many of which are integral to the University’s operations. Central to the 2016 student recruitment and engagement campaign was #MyChesterStory - allowing students to become involved with the institution on social media in their own unique way.

Additionally, University of Chester modern languages graduate, and former paramedic, Emma Woollard, won the University Entrepreneurs Grant for her company, The Language Guys.

The Language Guys offer alternative language classes, relaxed and informal classes with an emphasis on conversation. They teach in bars and restaurants and offer courses such as French and Wine or Spanish and Tapas as well as English classes for speakers of other languages. They teach in Chester and Liverpool and will soon be starting in Manchester.

'Delighted'

Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chester Professor Tim Wheeler said: “I am absolutely delighted with this outstanding success at Educate North.

“The University of Chester swept the board in so many, and such varied, categories. I think I can speak for the institution as a whole when I say that we are particularly pleased for our university porters, who won the Student Experience Award.

“I understand that this is the first time a security team has been recognised in this way, and it is rightly deserved. They are, simultaneously, first aiders, welfare staff, security, mediators, counsellors, key-holders, drivers, support staff and exceptional ambassadors for the University of Chester, and their award recognition is being celebrated across all the University’s campuses.”