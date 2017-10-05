Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The University of Chester is the fifth highest ‘riser’ in a national league table.

With its faculty of science and engineering based on the hi tech science park at Thornton, the university is celebrating a rise of 20 places, the fifth biggest in the country, in this year’s The Times and The Sunday Times Good University Guide.

With the new term starting, joint 61st place in the league table places the university in the top 50% out of the 129 participating institutions across the UK.

The guide is compiled using data from the Higher Education Statistics Agency, the National Student Survey, the national funding councils and the institutions themselves.

Each university is ranked according to the total mark it achieves across nine features with Chester performing ‘particularly well overall’ in terms of its teaching quality (26th) and student experience (46th).

At subject level there were 59 ‘top 10’ and 19 ‘top three’ positions for aspects of individual courses taught at the university.

Vice chancellor Prof Tim Wheeler said: “This is a fitting recognition of the hard work of staff and the efforts of our students.

“The University of Chester remains a popular choice with students with seven applicants competing for each available place.

“Our significant performance in this important league table should stand the university in good stead for 2018 entry and we expect modest continuing growth over the next three years.”

The success comes just a few months after the university was awarded a silver rating earlier this year in the Government’s first ever teaching excellence framework declaring it a high quality provider.

Earlier in 2017 the university was placed in the top 10 and best in the north west for academic experience and in the top 10 for student welfare in the Times Higher Education Student Experience Survey.

It was in 15th place for overall student experience out of 122 participating UK universities.