Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Manchester Arena is said to be closed to the public for the foreseeable future after the catastrophic events of Monday night.

And uncertainty also surround a Take That concert due to take place at the Liverpool Echo Arena tonight.

Take That are scheduled to perform their Wonderland Live tour there tonight and at Manchester Arena on Thursday for three nights but have so far not confirmed whether or not any of these dates will go ahead as planned.

Steve Rotheram, Liverpool's Metro Mayor, said an emergency meeting will be held today to determine the course of action.

Last night, Howard Donald from Take That posted on Twitter as news of the attack, which killed 22 people, first broke.

"I'm really hoping the casualties are not as many as it's displaying all over the news," he wrote. "Sending out love and strength to all #Manchesterarena.”

And Gary Barlow wrote: "Sad, sad news from Manchester. Praying for all the victims and families involved."



(Photo: PA)

One Chronicle reader who has tickets for tonight's event said: "We still haven't heard anything yet, I keep checking Twitter and the lady I spoke to at the Arena said to keep checking the website."





Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

However there are mixed reviews on Twitter about whether it should go ahead, with some suggesting it be rescheduled out of respect and others saying terror should not prevail.