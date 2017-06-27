Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The UK's most popular baby name has been revealed - and it pays homage to one of the country's most prominent politicians.

Experts are predicting that Corbyn will be the hottest name for newborns this year, following a surge in popularity for the Labour leader, reports our sister paper The Mirror .

Rousing speeches and a recent appearance at the Glastonbury festival have all helped send Jeremy's moniker to the top of the tots list with parents.

According to a survey by parenting forum ChannelMum.com, more than half of mums and dads said they would consider Corbyn as a name for their baby.

It has already rocketed 50% in the desirable name stakes between 2014-15, but is expected to see a sharper increase following Mr Corbyn’s rock star status since the election.

And his stellar rise with the rank and file has also brought the name Jeremy back into fashion, with 15% of parents saying they would name a son after him.

By a sharp contrast, only 4% would use Theresa for a newborn baby girl, although 38% plumped for May.

Despite the flamboyance of Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson only 5% of parents would put Boris on their baby names shortlist, along with Diane after Shadow Home Secretary Diane Abbott and Donald in honour of the US President Donald Trump.

Overall, election-led names are one of the fastest-growing baby trends with a quarter of mums and dads seeing more politically inspired monikers in their area, the research revealed.

So-called 'unicorn names' like Rainbow, Twinkle and Sparkle have seen a 10% increase in popularity while Scandi names such as Magnus, Freya and Astrid are up 13%.

One of the unexpected trends is a 6% rise in the use of Muslim names by non-Muslim families with Zane, Zahra, Farah and Omar gaining ground.

The research revealed two thirds of parents are using surnames as first names with Cooper, Parker, Jones, Carter, Mason and Hunter popular for boys.

Traditional English names like Sarah, Emma, Penelope and Lucy are fashionable with 61% of parents for girls.

And X marks the spot for one in three mums and dads as ChannelMum has seen an increase in choices such as Xanthe, Xander and Jaxxon.

One in ten fans of smash hit Disney film Frozen have picked Olaf, Anna, Elsa or Kai for their tots, the study found.

According to the poll, a third of couples have rowed over naming their baby but two thirds chose a name ahead of the birth while a fifth waited until the child was born to see if they looked like a particular name.

Seven in ten parents felt a child was judged by their name but three quarters said they would feel hurt if their youngster changed their name because they hated it.

