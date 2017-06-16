The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Just in time for a glorious weekend, the weather is heating up.

Expect temperatures to reach up to 25 degrees in Chester and Ellesmere Port across June 17 and 18.

And with unbroken sunshine over both days it is going to feel hot.

Perfect for getting out and about then, but make sure you are stocked up with sun cream.

Whether it tops the hottest day of the year so far remains to be seen.

The heatwave can be explained by high pressure drawing up warm air from the south.

Met Office chief meteorologist Steve Ramsdale said: "We expect the settled conditions to remain into the weekend but just how high temperatures will get is still uncertain.

"However, the warm, sunny weather is unlikely to affect all areas of the UK, with a north/south split in place.

"Although still rather warm in the north there will be rain or showers and more cloud at times. It may turn cooler in the far north by Sunday."

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.