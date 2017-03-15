Two vehicles were involved in a minor collision on the Chester Retail Park during the morning rush-hour today (Wednesday, March 15).

A VW Passat and a white van sustained damage to the driver's side wings in both cases following the incident which happened near McDonald's on the Deva Link Road about 8.35am.

Cheshire Police say there were no injuries. A road block was put in place by police close to the roundabout from which the retail park is accessed. The vehicles are now being recovered. There was a minor level of disruption to traffic.