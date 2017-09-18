Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two teenagers have been charged following a serious assault on a fellow teen in a village near Northwich at the weekend.

The alleged attack took place in Russet Road, Weaverham, shortly after 10.15pm on Saturday, September 16.

Police say the victim is a 19-year-old local man.

Emergency services attended the scene and two people were later arrested in connection with the incident.

Bradley Thomas, 18, of St Mary’s Avenue, Weaverham, was subsequently charged with GBH and possession of an offensive weapon. A 17-year-old boy was also charged with possession of an offensive weapon.

Both were due to appear before Chester Magistrates Court today (September 18).