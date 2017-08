Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two drivers were taken to hospital after their cars collided on the Grosvenor Bridge in Chester.

Emergency services were called to the accident at 3.59pm on Saturday (August 19) in which a Toyota Yaris and a Toyota Corolla collided with each other.

Police said both drivers were taken to hospital and assessed. The extent of their injuries is not yet known.