Detectives are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked ‘completely at random’ in a late night incident in Chester city centre .

The 43-year-old victim was assaulted by two unknown men in Canal Street about 11.10pm on Monday, October 2.

He was left with cuts and bruises before the assailants ran from the scene.

Police describe the offenders as white and in their mid-20s. One was wearing a white top and the other a dark or dark blue top.

Detective constable Stephen Owens, from Chester CID, said: “This assault seems to have been completely at random and we are appealing for anyone who saw two men matching the descriptions in the area at that time to come forward. The area was fairly busy with pedestrians at the time so someone could have seen something suspicious.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Cheshire police on 101 quoting incident number 930 of October 2, 2017. Alternatively, details can passed to Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.