Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fire in Ellesmere Port has left two people with burn injuries.

The blaze broke out in the kitchen of a property on Abbey Court shortly after 7.30pm on Thursday (April 27).

Crews from Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service administered first aid to the casualties while they waited for paramedics to arrive.

A spokesperson for the service said: "Two casualties suffered burns following a small kitchen fire.

"The fire was already out when the fire crews arrived.

"Firefighters used a large fan to clear the smoke from the property."

Two fire engines from Ellesmere Port fire station attended the scene.