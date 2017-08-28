Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two people had to be cut out of their car when it collided with a tractor on a country road.

Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service sent the major rescue unit and support engine as well as fire engines from Nantwich and Winsford to Bickley Lane in Malpas just before 6pm last night (Sunday, August 27).

Two people had got trapped after their car collided with a tractor, and specialist crews used cutting gear to release them from the car.

They were taken to hospital by paramedics but as yet there is no update on how seriously they were injured.