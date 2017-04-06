Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Two men have denied multiple allegations of child sex offences in Ellesmere Port.

Sixty-two-year-old Terence Bishop and David Murray, 53, appeared at Chester Crown Court for a plea hearing this morning (April 6).

Bishop, of Blacon Avenue in Chester, is charged with 16 alleged offences said to have occurred between 1978 up until 2015.

These include rape, indecent assault involving a female under the age of 16 and possession of indecent images of children.

While Murray, of Princes Road in Ellesmere Port, is accused of three counts of indecent assault on an underage girl between 1979 and 1986, two of which were alleged to have been in the company of Bishop.

The allegations involve three complainants.

After both men entered their pleas of not guilty, a trial was fixed for April 9 next year.

The pair will remain on conditional bail until then.