Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police patrolling Chester's Grosvenor Park arrested two men on suspicion of possessing cocaine and heroin.

The pair were arrested near Grosvenor Park toilets at 12.50pm yesterday (Tuesday, October 3).

Dale Scott, 27, of no fixed address, and James Martin, 35, of New Crane Street, Chester, have since been charged with two counts of possessing class A drugs.

Scott will appear before Chester Magistrates Court this week while Martin will appear before magistrates on October 19.

A third man was arrested in an unrelated incident on suspicion of drug offences but has since been released pending further enquiries.