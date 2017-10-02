Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Traffic hold-ups look likely on the M53 northbound during the evening rush-hour (Monday, October 2) following two incidents.

North West Motorway Police reported a two-vehicle collision at junction 11 - near the M56 intersection at Stoak - about 5.15pm.

A road block is being put in place to enable the vehicles to be recovered to the hard shoulder.

Cheshire Police say the collision involved a van and a car. Everyone is out of their vehicles but there is believed to be one male casualty with minor injuries. An ambulance is attending the scene.

At the same time, the slow lane is closed due to a broken down vehicle on M53 northbound at J9 A5032 (Ellesmere Port). Traffic is said to be coping well at the moment.