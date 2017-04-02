Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Crews were called to two fires in Ellesmere Port in less than an hour.

The first call came in at 5.48pm on Friday (March 31) when firefighters headed for Farmstead Way to deal with a garage blaze.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to put out the fire. Crews from Ellesmere Port and Powey Lane attended.

Less than an hour later, at 6.32pm, a crew from Ellesmere Port was called out to Station Road.

When they arrived they found there was a small fire in an empty building. A hose reel jet was used to put the fire out.