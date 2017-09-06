Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

North Wales Police have confirmed that two people have died following a collision on a major cross-border route near Chester this afternoon (Wednesday, September 6).

Officers were called to a two-vehicle accident eastbound on a slip road just off the A494 near The Plough Inn in Aston Road, Queensferry, about 2.25pm.

A full road closure was originally planned on the eastbound carriageway of the A494 to allow police to carry out an accident investigation. But officers have just confirmed that they have only needed to close one lane of two.

Traffic is queuing eastbound towards Chester affecting the section between B5125 / Yowley Road (St David’s) and A550 Gladstone Way / B5129 (Queensferry), with congestion on A55 to J33a Brookside (Northop Hall East).

But there is also heavy traffic westbound as motorists slow down to look at the accident on the opposite carriageway.

This is affecting the stretch between A550 Gladstone Way / B5129 (Queensferry) and B5125 / Yowley Road (St David’s), with congestion on A494 to A548 Shotwick Road / B5441 Drome Road / Green Lane East (Flint / Deeside Turn Off).

Chief Inspector Simon Barrasford, of North Wales Police, said: “Sadly this is now being investigated as a fatal road traffic collision.

“Traffic is being diverted and diversionary routes are reported to be extremely busy therefore motorists are being strongly advised to avoid the area, or if necessary to allow plenty of time for their journey.”

Adjacent roads are busy according to traffic sensors.

Earlier there were three marked and two unmarked police cars at the scene along with two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a fire engine.