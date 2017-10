Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A street fight between four people in Chester this morning ended in the arrest of a man and a woman.

Several police vehicles were called to Delamere Street, outside Tesco Express, just after 10am this morning (Tuesday, October 10) following reports of a fight between two men and two women.

A spokesperson for Cheshire police said officers arrested a 29-year-old man from Liverpool and a 43-year-old woman from Chester on suspicion of public order offences.