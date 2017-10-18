Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police are investigating after arsonists caused a social club to catch fire – while people were inside.

At around 2.20am on Sunday (October 15) someone set fire to bins on Way's Green, Winsford, causing the town's Conservative Club to be set alight.

People were inside the club at the time but emergency services managed to extinguish the blaze and nobody was injured.



Police later arrested a 12-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted arson with intent and he has been released under investigation.

Anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident or may have seen anyone acting suspiciously is asked to contact Cheshire Police on 101 quoting incident 113 of 15 October.



Information can also be passed on by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.