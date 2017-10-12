Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A TV crew descended on a public consultation event explaining plans for a controversial energy centre that would carry out shale gas research.

BBC North West Tonight talked to residents about the proposed Cheshire Energy Research Field Site.

The centre looks likely to be based at the University of Chester’s Thornton Science Park close to where 80 observation boreholes would be drilled on Ince Marshes.

Scientists from the British Geological Survey (BGS) argue the monitoring station would keep an independent watchful eye on any commercial operators given permission to extract shale gas using the contentious fracking method.

IGas has just submitted an application for a ‘fracking’ test well in nearby Grinsome Road, Elton, which could later lead to full shale gas production.

But fracking opponents fear the research centre is a ‘Trojan horse’ that will divert resources away from renewables and instead pave the way for fracking with all the associated concerns about potential water and air contamination as well as earthquakes.

BBC reporter Andy Gill spoke to anti-fracking opponent Phil Coombe, of Frack Free Ellesmere Port, who said: “I’m deeply sceptical. I do believe it’s the eyes and ears for the fracking companies despite them being independent and professing to be independent, they’re clearly not.”

Geoff Baxter works for BGS who have been commissioned to set up the centre by the Natural Environment Research Council (NERC) in a £31m government project.

He told the programme: “All of the money that’s been made available for this project is all public money. There is no money from any oil and gas companies involved in the project at all. We are completely independent of the oil and gas companies and it’s our job to capture that independent scientific evidence.”

In the past the BGS has said in documents available on the web that the main focus of the Ince Marshes centre would be shale gas. And a ministerial response indicated the pro-fracking Conservative government was keen to use the centre as a way of reassuring residents the controversial gas extraction method ‘can be safe’.

However, at a public consultation event at St Mary’s Church, Thornton Le Moors, it was revealed the centre won’t just research shale gas but would also investigate carbon capture.

Carbon capture is the underground storage of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from power generation and industry to protect the environment.

Another research avenue could include investigating the storage of renewable energy from wind turbines at Ince Marshes in the form of compressed air injected underground which could be released at periods of high demand when the wind isn’t blowing to drive a turbine to generate electricity.

The BGS will be holding more consultations about its project prior to submitting a planning application.

On October 30 exhibitions will be held at Helsby Community Centre, between 1-4pm and The Bowshaw Centre, Dunham-on-the-Hill between 6.30-8.30pm; on November 16 there will be a drop-in session at Ince, time and venue to be confirmed, and again at Frodsham Community Centre, between 6-9pm, then on December 13 the roadshow will be at Chester Town Hall between 4-8pm.