Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

TV chef Simon Rimmer has revealed he will be taking part in this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Chester Food, Drink & Lifestyle Festival regular revealed live on his weekend morning show Sunday Brunch that he was the seventh celebrity to sign up for the BBC show which will air towards the end of the year.

Simon told his Sunday Brunch co-host Tim Lovejoy he had ‘never danced in my life’, and joked that since becoming a father he had lost any coordination between the top half and bottom half of his body.

“I am so excited, terrified and proud to be invited to be part of Strictly 2017,” he said. “I’ve always been a HUUUUGE fan of the show. When I put on my sequins and hit the floor it will genuinely be my very first time dancing ballroom and Latin. Nobody will try harder, have more fun or get more out of it than me. I can’t wait.”

Best known for co-presenting Sunday Brunch, Simon has presented and cooked on various food shows but regularly visits Chester for the city’s Food, Drink and Lifestyle Festival where he can often be seen cooking up a storm.

In fact he loves Chester so much he’s written a page called ‘My Chester’ on his travel guide website, on which he recommends the best places to eat and drink in the city.

“You often take for granted those places of amazing beauty and history that you find on your own doorstep but thankfully my love affair with the city of Chester continues to thrive,” he writes.

“I was brought up in The Wirral but my dad used to work in Chester so I’d be over there quite a lot as a kid - I’m still there a lot now. I must visit once a month, at least; as a family we love it. It’s a truly great English city. The river, the shops, the Rows, the pubs and restaurants, the amazing amount of family activities; it’s a city for everyone to enjoy.

“People know their food in Chester and they don’t take kindly to sub-standard offerings. It’s a brilliant city to come and tickle your taste buds in.”

Simon joins fellow contestants Mollie King, Ruth Langsford, Richard Coles and Davood Ghadami on this year’s Strictly.