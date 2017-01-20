Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Campaigners are concerned about whether there will be sufficient school places, GP surgeries and road capacity to serve 1,450 homes earmarked for former green belt land on the outskirts of Chester.

And the environmental activists, who were this week filmed for Granada TV, argue the proposed homes on farmland off Wrexham Road must be affordable.

The land was taken out of the green belt when the Local Plan was adopted by Cheshire West and Chester Council to make provision for the future growth.

Consultations have been taking place around plans by Taylor Wimpey and Redrow prior to a planning application being submitted next month.

Andy Scargill, chairman of Friends of North Chester Greenbelt, said: “Our default position is that you only ever build on the green belt if there is absolutely nowhere else you could build and we were fairly determined this shouldn’t be built on.

“But we are where we are and it’s going to be built on and it will provide sufficient houses for Chester for the next 20 years.”

Mr Scargill, who was this week filmed next to the proposed site, agrees with Westminster Park Residents’ Association who express fears about whether Wrexham Road can cope given it is often grid-locked during the rush-hour.

He continued: “It’s always a worry that developers are profit-driven and the first thing they will want to do is build the houses.

“It’s a worry that there will be sufficient schools built and for those people who know Chester they will know how bad the road is out here going up to the A55. And I can well see that 1,500 houses is going to cause a logjam of cars.”

Mr Scargill says there is also a danger that building on green fields can open the flood gates, leading to the loss of other such spaces even though they are essential to our ‘health and wellbeing’.

Fellow activist Nic Siddle, secretary of the Friends group, agrees with Chester MP Chris Matheson in arguing new homes must be affordable to the average person not marketed only at the affluent.

He said: “Whenever I write about affordable homes, I always put it in inverted commas because I don’t know how people can afford them these days.”

Mr Siddle, who was also interviewed for Granada, added: “I think too often the developers, from their point of view, they want to make the maximum amount of money so the maximum density of houses on the minimum amount of land.

“But we should be considering the quality of life for the people who are going to live in those houses and there’s a need to make sure there are adequate schools and adequate health services.”

CWaC, the planning authority, has clarified that the policy requirement in the Local Plan was for around 1,300 homes at the Wrexham Road site but the draft development brief and public consultation is for 1,450 homes

A planning application is expected to be lodged on February 10.

The results from the council’s own consultation are not yet available and feedback from the developers’ consultation exercise has not been received either.