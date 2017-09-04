Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

TV academic Professor Alice Roberts has been filming in Chester for a new Channel 4 history series that will examine our city’s Roman heritage.

Details about the new show are scant although it is believed Alice has also been shooting in Belfast and York.

Alice, who is professor of public engagement in science at the University of Birmingham, has posted pictures of herself filming in the Roman Gardens, at the amphitheatre and in Grosvenor Museum alongside a Roman tombstone depicting a husband and wife.

She also abseiled down the City Walls , was shown remains of the original gatehouse at the Northgate, tasted Roman food and filmed at Edgar’s Field in Handbridge which is home to a shrine honouring the Roman goddess Minerva, carved into the rock at the old Roman quarry.

The programme is being made for Channel 4 by IWC Media who produce series including Slow Train Through Africa with Griff Rhys Jones ( ITV ), Lost Kingdoms of South America (BBC4), and Location, Location, Location (Channel 4).

A Channel 4 spokesperson said: “IWC Media are filming a new series for Channel 4 up and down the UK. More details to be announced at a later date.”

Neither the series title nor the broadcast date have been revealed.

Alice tweeted a photo of herself at Chester amphitheatre with Historic England archaeologist Tony Wilmot, who was co-director of a dig there several years ago. She is holding a relief depicting a gladiatorial scene found near the ancient structure in the 18th century.

Alice wrote: “Wonderful to talk about Chester amphitheatre with Tony Wilmot of @HistoricEngland – and to see the gladiator frieze up close! #HistoricTown.”

Cheshire West and Chester Council helped facilitate the filming. The council has assisted with more than 30 film and tv productions this year including South Korean TV, Boom Cymru, Countryfile, Real Housewives, Heir Hunters, Long Lost Family and Peterloo.