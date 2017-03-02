Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

No injuries have been reported after a lorry went up in flames on the M53 .

Firefighters spent an hour and a half tackling the blaze southbound between junctions 7 and 8 near Ellesmere Port.

Emergency services were called to the scene at about 6.30pm as the rush-hour congestion was easing on Wednesday (March 1).

Traffic was disrupted on the motorway as crews damped down the fire.

Engines from Chester, Ellesmere Port and Powey Lane were sent to help put out the blaze.

A Cheshire Fire spokeswoman said: “Firefighters, three wearing breathing apparatus, used two hose reels to tackle the blaze.

“A thermal imaging camera was then used to monitor temperature and the area was damped down.

“Crews were at the scene for an hour and a half.”

