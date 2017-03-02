Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A University of Chester graduate has made it her mission to fundraise for families in need after taking a ‘life-changing’ trip to Cambodia.

Lizzie Haydon, 21, from Chester visited the southeast Asian country as part of a gap year scheme headed by the Catholic Agency For Overseas Development (CAFOD).

The official aid agency of the Catholic Church in England and Wales hosts programmes for 18 to 30-year-olds who want to make a difference at home and abroad.

A spokesperson for CAFOD said: “As a participant you will live and work in one of our UK placements for an academic year, learning more about yourself, your faith and the world we live in while inspiring others to make a difference.”

Lizzie, who graduated with a degree in geography and international development last year, has been volunteering at charity Just Youth in Salford since September.

In February she flew out to Cambodia for three weeks where she learnt more about the work of CAFOD and its partner organisation Srer Khmer Cambodia.

“It was great to see how the fundraising and campaigning by CAFOD supporters and volunteers are directly impacting the lives of families across the world,” she said.

During her visit Lizzie met members of non-profit group Srer Khmer Cambodia and some of the local people who had been helped by their projects.

The organisation is dedicated to the support of sustainable socio-economic development through research, training, education and community development.

It promotes participatory discovery learning approaches, farmer-led activities, farmers networking, sustainable agriculture and natural resource management.

“During our second week in Cambodia we stayed in the Lvear village in Pouk district getting to know the villagers and understand the projects they were working on with Srer Khmer.

“The village made our stay a celebration, dancing the night away to traditional Cambodian music performed by members of the community,” Lizzie said.

As part of Srer Khmer’s water sanitation and hygiene project Lizzie assisted in helping to provide latrines and hygiene training to families.

“When I was in the village, I met one woman who really made an impact on me,” said Lizzie. “Samorn was a 30-year-old mother of two.

“With the help of Srer Khmer and her local community, her family now have access to a working latrine and she is taking part in training in sanitation and hygiene.

“As we were leaving the village, Samorn turned to us and simply said: ‘Thank you for wanting to help the Khmer people; thank you CAFOD for helping my community to build resources and strength'.”