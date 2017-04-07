Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 23-year-old Mouldsworth man passed away after sustaining a serious head injury at his place of work.

'Bubbly' Tristan Nutall worked for Carmet Marine Ltd and was working at the shipyard in Bromborough at the time of the incident, our sister paper the Liverpool Echo reports .

His colleagues called emergency services on March 30, reporting that he had suffered an injury to his head.

But sadly Mr Nutall died at the scene.

One of his co-workers, who did not want to be named, has paid tribute.

Describing Mr Nutall as a 'nice and bubbly young lad', he said: “He had just got his appraisal the day before and had got a pay rise because he was doing so well.

“He was a really nice lad.”

An investigation into the circumstances of his death will be carried out by detectives and the Health and Safety Executive.