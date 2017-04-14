Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Robbed at knifepoint and fearing for his life - a teacher from Chester has described his ordeal on a hike up to Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro.

Garry Evans, 33, was marched for 45 minutes into the rainforest off the trail to the famous statue overlooking the Brazilian capital.

The thieves took his camera, laptop and iPhone along with the $500 in cash he had on him.

They even had the audacity to change his Whatsapp profile picture to one of themselves.

Garry said: “As I knelt they made me look the other way. I knew it was a possibility they would kill me.”

The former Kingsway High School pupil has spent the last 10 years travelling the globe teaching English and visited almost 100 countries.

(Photo: AP/Felipe Dana)

He arrived in Brazil in March, having previously been to the country for the 2014 World Cup.

Garry had set off on the hiking trail up to the iconic statue, which depicts Jesus Christ with his arms spread apart, at the top of Corcovado mountain.

But he was targeted by two men with ‘huge’ knives who emerged from the forest.

After taking Garry’s possessions the thieves let him go, but local police were unable to help as they were on strike.

The 33-year-old found help at the British Embassy, where four other groups came in to tell of similar terrifying experiences.

It was the next day he saw the robbers had changed the picture on his Whatsapp profile.

Garry added he believed there was not enough being done to warn tourists of the dangers of the trail, despite reports of robberies happening every day.

Undeterred he is continuing his travels around South America, but said he might be a little more wary in the future.

Having no electronic equipment has also made it difficult to work in the short term.

Garry said: “I don’t feel traumatised or that I will even change the way I travel.

“But I will maybe do a little extra research before I go out hiking or in unknown areas.”

What do you think of this story? Let us know in the comments below.