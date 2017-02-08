Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Travellers have set up camp at B&M Home Store's car park in Ellesmere Port .

Cheshire West and Chester Council confirmed 'an encampment of nine caravans and associated vehicles' had arrived on private land in the town.

The Cheshire and Warrington Traveller Team has visited the site on Station Road today (February 8) and an eviction notice for the group to vacate the land by 7pm this evening is being prepared.

“B&M will employ bailiffs if the encampment is still there tomorrow morning,” a council spokesperson added.

On January 23, Travellers were seen camping on private land at the National Waterways Museum on South Pier Road.

Prior to that, on January 18, they were on council land at Wellington Road car park in Ellesmere Port.